This is the S3XY air hostess NTV anchor, KEN MIJUNGU, is marrying (PHOTOs)

NTV anchor Ken Mijungu has bid the bachelor’s club goodbye.





Mijungu has been flaunting the s3xy lass who has won his heart on social media.





The beautiful lady by the name Laureen is a Kenya Airways air hostess and they have been dating for the last two years.





They got engaged in a colorful traditional Kalenjin ceremony known as Koito that was held in Baringo recently.





Ahead of the invite only wedding, Ken took to IG to post his last message as a bachelor.





