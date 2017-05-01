This is madness, Ugandan LADIES tell Kenyan “mamas” what to do if they want big “Nunu lips”.

Monday, 22 May 2017 - Some of the stuff being discussed on women gossip groups on facebook is just crazy.





A Kenyan lady wanted Ugandan ladies to reveal the secrets behind their big “Nunu lips”.





She wants to make the lips of her “Nunu” bigger and longer.





This is what she posted and the reaction from Ugandan ladies.





This is madness.





See the answers in the next page.



