This is MADNESS! Bus caught on camera speeding on the wrong side of the road (VIDEO)

Monday, May 1, 2017 - This bus belonging to Transline Classic Company was caught on camera recklessly speeding on the wrong side of the road.

The video has sparked outrage with many calling for NTSA guys to take action since this could have caused a grisly accident as trucks zoomed by.

Reckless driving is the biggest cause of fatal accidents in Kenya and this video shows how reckless some Kenyan drivers can be.

