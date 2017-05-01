This is the machine conmen are using to print fake money in Kenya! VIDEO

Friday, May 26, 2017 - This video showing a machine that prints crisp 1,000 Kenyan shilling notes from some residence in Nairobi is going viral online.

This shows how counterfeiting of Kenyan notes has become easier and people should take due diligence when handling money.


The fake currencies could be in circulation already if this money printing machine is for real.

Watch the video below.

