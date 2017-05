This is KALONZO’s secret pact with WAVINYA NDETI that saw MUTHAMA quit - None knew this

- Even as cracks continue to grow within former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party over the nomination of Wavinya Ndeti as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for Machakos County (a move that saw Senator Johnston Muthama quit the party and bolt out the race), details have emerged of the secret pact between Kalonzo’s Wiper and Ndeti’s Chama Cha Uzalendo.