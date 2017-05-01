This is how UHURU was welcomed like a king by the British Government, RAILA may hang (VIDEO).

Monday, 15 May 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta was welcomed like a king by the British Government when he recently met British Prime Minister Theresa May for bi-lateral talks.





During his visit, Uhuru and Theresa May discussed an an agreement that will guarantee Kenyan exports into the UK market on a duty-free basis among other issues.





This video shows chase cars accompanying Uhuru Kenyatta under tight security to meet the British Prime Minister in her office.





