This is how my wife, WAMBUI KABIRU, died - Former NTV journalist, MOSES DOLA, tells Court.

..him and called her out.





“Babe, babe yaani hasira ya asubuhi bado umenishikia (‘Babe, babe, are you still angry?’)”





“I shook her but she did not respond. She was still warm. I checked her pulse and that’s when it hit me that she’s dead,” a tearful Dola said.





The father of two said he collapsed and when he woke up he called his mother and Wambui’s and informed them what had happened before he left the house, confused and mysteriously found himself in Nakuru.





“I don’t know what happened or how I got there. I panicked. I alighted in Nakuru, it was raining, and I slept at the bus terminus. In the morning I decided to come back to Nairobi to surrender myself, but still on my way fear gripped me and I slept the second day at a bus station,” said Dola.





On the third day, he mastered courage and walked into Naivasha Police Station and surrendered himself.





The hearing of the case will continue on June 19.



