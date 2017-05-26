This is how my wife, WAMBUI KABIRU, died - Former NTV journalist, MOSES DOLA, tells Court.

Friday, May 26, 2017 - Former NTV Journalist, Moses Dola, gave an emotional testimony before a Milimani Court on the events that led to the death of his wife, Wambui Kabiru six years ago.





Dola revealed on Wednesday that on the fateful day, Saturday, April 30, 2011, he had woken up at 7.30 am and turned on the radio on full blast.





This infuriated Wambui who was woken up by the loud volume and that is when an argument that turned tragic ensued.





“She asked me, ‘Does it mean when you wake up everyone else should?’ She then woke up and unplugged the radio,” he narrated.





Her action infuriated him and he went and plugged back the music system.





The commotion woke up their son and Dola went to pick him from his cot.





He continued:





“I decided to leave the bedroom because it was approaching 7.30. I went to pick our son from his cot, but Wambui, who by that time was seated on the bed trimming her dreadlocks, shouted and told me to leave the baby alone.”





Dola said he ignored her only to see Wambui charging at him with the scissors in her hand.





“I blocked her, but she kept coming at me, and the scissors pricked my thumb. She came again and that’s when I tackled her and we fell on the bed.”

“I did not expect Wambui’s injury to have a big effect. Since I was temperamental at the time, I left Wambui in the bedroom and went to my brother-in-law’s place, where we drank alcohol. In my mind, I was giving Wambui time to cool down,” he added.





When he returned home at noon, she was still lying on the bed.





He thought she was still mad at..



