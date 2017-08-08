This is how MAGUFULI is helping RAILA ODINGA rig the August 8 elections - Where is NIS?Politics 05:09
Monday May 8, 2017 – Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli, has been accused of trying to influence the outcome of Kenya’s General Election slated for August 8, 2017.
According to Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, Magufuli who is a close ally of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has allowed NASA to set up a parallel vote tallying centre in Dar es Salaam, where ODM agents will transmit voting results to, during the election.
“We know Magufuli has allowed Raila Odinga to...
Page 1 2