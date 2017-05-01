This is how MAGUFULI is helping RAILA ODINGA rig the August 8 elections - Where is NIS?

..set up a vote tallying centre in Tanzania and they want to hack the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) systems,” Duale claimed.





Duale made these claims while addressing a Jubilee Delegates Convention at the Bomas of Kenya.





The delegates had met to endorse President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.





He also said that NASA does not have enough votes to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





He said the 10 million votes claim by NASA is just propaganda since Jubilee strongholds have more votes than NASA strongholds.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



