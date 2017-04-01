This is despicable and uncouth! See what ALFRED MUTUA did at MUTULA KILONZO’s funeral.

Friday May 5, 2017 - Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo, has revealed the despicable thing that Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, did in 2014 during the burial of his father, Mutula Kilonzo Senior





Mutula Kilonzo Senior died mysteriously at his Maanzoni Ranch in Machakos County.





According to Mutula’s son, Kilonzo Jnr, Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, withdrew Sh 2.8 million from the County’s account and indicated that he was going to contribute towards the burial of his father.





But Mutula claimed that the amount was not received as alleged, adding that Mutua should be investigated over the loss of this money with immediate effect.





“Mutua purports to have paid for some things during mzee’s funeral, like the sound system and videography. But those things were paid for by my office and I have the receipts,” said Mutula.





The outspoken Senator asked the Office of the Auditor General to investigate Mutua for using fraudulent ways to acquire cash during the funeral of the Minister.





