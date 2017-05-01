The video that nearly made a singer’s ex-LOVER commit suicide for having S£X with a sponsor

The video that nearly made a singer’s ex-LOVER commit suicide for having S£X with a sponsorEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:47
Monday, May 8, 2017 - Kenya’s dynamic duo, Amos and Josh, have finally re-uploaded the video to their latest song ‘Heri Tuachane’ on You Tube.
The former Tusker Project Fame contestants had initially pulled down the video after Amos’ ex-lover took offense with the song and threatened to commit suicide.
“I got a call from her mum.”
“She said she was very depressed…I’m an artiste and we write things people can relate to.”
“Somebody’s life is..
Page 1 2