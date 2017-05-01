The story about this young man will make you cry, Thank God if you can afford your daily bread (See PHOTOs)

I was driving by when I saw this guy lying on the floor in the hot sun. Several people passed by him and just pulled out their phones and took pictures.





Others insulted him for being a drunkard. But I stopped and got closer and asked what was wrong. With a faint voice I heard him say "I'm not drunk. I didn't drink any alcohol".





I saw in his eyes pain and helplessness. In the hot afternoon sun I saw that he was shaking as though he felt cold. With the help of the police officer in the picture, we carried him to a better place under a tree and gave him water.





Then he asked for food and we gave him food. After eating he told us his story. His name is Isaac Boateng. A fisherman from Elmina. According to him these days when they go out to sea, they don't get any fish.





So out of frustration he came to Tema to find work but after roaming through the city for a week without any success he started begging for food or asking to work - do any work for food.





Most people just turned him away and others threatened him. Before he fell and collapsed on the streets of Tema community 11, before I found him he hadn't eaten for 3 days.





By the grace of God he is on his way back to Elmina right now with a little extra money in his pocket to keep him going for a few days. Apart from fishing, Isaac also is a repairer of damaged bicycle tyres.





He has learnt his lesson he told me. He promised me he'd stay in Elmina and not come foraging for opportunities in the city anymore. He said to me that the wickedness of the people in Tema surprised him most.





Once he..



