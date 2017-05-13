The Sh221m mega jackpot winner spotted at JKIA with ‘friends’ jetting out for holiday (PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 13, 2017 - Samuel Abisai, the new multi-millionaire in town courtesy of Sports betting has already started living the life befitting his new status.





The 28-year old, who won a cool Sh221m by correctly predicting the outcome of 17 games, is out of the country for an holiday at an unknown destination.





Abisai was spotted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the company of celebrated mix-masters DJ Joe Mfalme and DJ Kriss Darling and a friend.





Check out the photo in the next page.



