The RAILA and KALONZO ticket can send UHURU to Gatundu in August – KANJAMA says

Renowned city lawyer, Charles Kanjama, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, against under-rating National Super Alliance, NASA's presidential lineup that was unveiled on Thursday.





Speaking on Citizen TV on Friday , Kanjama said that Jubilee cannot afford to write off or dismiss the Raila Odinga-Kalonzo Musyoka line up ahead of August.





He said the Raila and Kalonzo ticket is a good combination that can send Uhuru to Gatundu and Ruto to Sugoi.





“Jubilee should be cautious of NASA’s presidential lineup because it can pull a shocker on them in August,” said Kanjama





He said that Jubilee won the 2013 General Elections narrowly and cannot boast of more numbers than NASA.





Kanjama concluded by saying that both Jubilee and NASA have almost equal numbers adding that the winner of the August 8 th elections will be decided based on voter turnout in each camp's strongholds.





The Kenyan DAILY POST