The moment GLADYS SHOLLEI walked out live TV interview with NTV’s JANE NGOIRI (VIDEO)

Friday, May 26, 2017 - Gladys Boss Sholei, the former Registrar of the Judiciary, left tongues wagging on Thursday after she walked out of a one on one interview with NTV's Jane Ngoiri.



The Uasin Gishu Women Representative aspirant refused to answer questions about her integrity while at the Judiciary and stormed out of the set.





Shollei and seven others are facing charges of abuse of office after spending more than Sh150 million for the construction of court buildings without any approval of the tender committee.





She joins controversial Gatundu MP, Moses Kuria, who has made it a habit to walk out of interviews when put on the spot.



