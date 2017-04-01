The moment fuming RACHEL SHEBESH stormed Jubilee tallying center (VIDEO)

A video has emerged online showing the moment Nairobi Woman Representative, Rachel Shebesh, stormed a tallying center during Jubilee’s primaries to protest over alleged rigging.





She warned the clerks against any mischief claiming she had a parallel allying center to guard her votes.





“You are not announcing anything….whose party are you playing with? The Returning officer has cancelled my votes with a red biro… I have a tallying center equal to a presidential tallying center,” she yelled.





Shebesh will seek to defend her seat in August after securing the Jubilee ticket with over 92,000 votes against second placed Millicent Omanga’s 52,000.





Watch the video below.





When Rachel Shebesh demands her right, you need not stand on her way. I support Shebesh. Those who changed results must be arrested pic.twitter.com/ZJewtN6gJA April 28, 2017