The MAASAI reveal why they hate Jubilee & will never vote for UHURU but RAILA - RUTO in the mix

...will not vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta but former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA).





“The Maasai community in Narok had no problem with President Uhuru Kenyatta until his Deputy, William Ruto, started meddling in county affairs,”





“He has poked his nose in matters such as Mau Forest issues, which is dear to the community’s heart,” Kenta said.





Kenta, who recently defected from Jubilee to ODM, noted that Ruto had forced the Maasai community to walk out of Jubilee Party when he failed to protect their interests in Government.





