The LUHYA community doesn’t support RAILA ODINGA and his NASA madness - JIRONGO says

Saturday May 27, 2017 - United Democratic Party presidential candidate, Cyrus Jirongo, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to prepare for “fireworks” in Western and Nairobi.





Addressing journalists on Friday after presenting his Presidential papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission (IEBC), Jirongo said that he decided to run for President because the Luhya community is neither in NASA nor in Jubilee.





“Our people must know they...



