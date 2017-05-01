The LUHYA community doesn’t support RAILA ODINGA and his NASA madness - JIRONGO says

..are not regarded by either NASA or Jubilee.”





“I’m going to give them a run for their money,” Jirongo said.





“It’s disheartening that Luhyas in NASA have been promised non-existent positions, while those in Jubilee do not even know what their share is.” Jirongo added.





Jirongo also said he presented his name to the IEBC after the collapse of talks between his party and NASA flag bearer, Raila Odinga, on how the two parties could work together.





He said Raila Odinga failed to convince him how the Luhya community will be in the NASA Government after winning the poll.





