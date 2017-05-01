The KALENJINs will vote for RAILA ODINGA like they did in 2007 – RUTO assures Kenyans

The KALENJINs will vote for RAILA ODINGA like they did in 2007 – RUTO assures KenyansPolitics 04:51
Monday May 8, 2017 - Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, has said members of the Kalenjin community will support NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, the same way they did in the 2007 polls.
Speaking at a rally in Bomet on Saturday, Rutto said Kalenjins can support any leader irrespective of tribe.
He rubbished remarks by Deputy President William Ruto that the Kalenjin cannot support Raila.
“There is..
