The KALENJINs will vote for RAILA ODINGA like they did in 2007 – RUTO assures Kenyans

Monday May 8, 2017 - Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, has said members of the Kalenjin community will support NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, the same way they did in the 2007 polls.





Speaking at a rally in Bomet on Saturday , Rutto said Kalenjins can support any leader irrespective of tribe.





He rubbished remarks by Deputy President William Ruto that the Kalenjin cannot support Raila.





“There is..



