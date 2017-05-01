The KALENJIN give UHURU an ultimatum before they vote for him in August - RAILA is smiling

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - A section of Kalenjin community leaders are furious with President Uhuru Kenyatta for not defending his Deputy, William Ruto, against a torrent of abuses from Jubilee Party nomination losers from Mt Kenya.





Over the last one month, Jubilee Party nominations losers led by Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, and Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Peter Kenneth, have been attacking Ruto saying he was behind their loss.





Addressing a Press Conference in Eldoret on Wednesday , Kalenjin leaders led by Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, said Uhuru should come out and..



