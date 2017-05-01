Tell Kenyans what you have done with Sh 8 trillion in just 4 years – ODM’s KINGI tells UHURU

Thursday May 18, 2017 - Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to tell Kenyans what his Government has done with over Sh 8 trillion it has received in the last four years.





Speaking on Wednesday at Ngerenya Trading Centre, the opposition Governor asked President Kenyatta to tell Kenyans how he has spent the trillions of shillings collected from Kenyans during the Jubilee adminstration's tenure.





He said Uhuru has been..



