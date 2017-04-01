Team Mafisi will salivate over these S3XY LADIES rocking the p0l3 (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 16:28

These s3xy ladies pulling off breath-taking moves on the stick will leave Team Mafisi salivating for days.

While this dancing is associated with str!p cl@bs, these ladies make it look like a sport that should be introduced in the next Olympics.

While scaling up an ordinary tree is hard enough, these incredibly fit quails go up that stick like real ninjas.


Watch the awesome video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno