Team Mafisi will love this: SEXY LADIES go wild during a twerking competition (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - These well endowed ladies decided to give Team Mafisi a treat as they tried to outdo each other at twerking.





They however don’t look like your average dancers because some of their stunts will leave your jaws on the floor.





The ladies are also incredibly fit from the crazy moves they pulled off as thirsty men cheered them on.





Watch the crazy video by clicking the link below.







