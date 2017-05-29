TANZANIA‘s CHADEMA party reveals whom it will support between UHURU and RAILA in AUGUST

Monday May 29, 2017-

Tanzania’s main opposition party, Chadema, has finally revealed whom it will support between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during the August 8th polls.







Kenya, which is the biggest economy in East Africa, goes to the polls in August where Uhuru, who is incumbent President is facing a fierce challenge from a united opposition led by aging Raila Odinga.





In a message sent to the press on Monday, Chadema, which campaigns largely on an anti-corruption platform, said President Uhuru Kenyatta is the rightful leader for Kenya at the moment.





The party, through its chairman, Freeman Mbowe, said Uhuru has demonstrated that he is a good leader who is able to take Kenya to greater heights.





Mbowe termed Raila Odinga as a 'traitor' since they supported him in 2013 only to abandon them in 2015 when he supported John Pombe Magufuli of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).





“We supported Raila Odinga during the 2013 elections in Kenya but to our surprise, when it came to the 2015 polls in Tanzania, he supported the CCM candidate, Dr John Magufuli. Odinga is a traitor,’’he said.





The chairman also commended Uhuru for expanding the democratic space in Kenya saying for the last five years no opposition leader in Kenya has been detained or jailed.



