S£XY NAOMI CAMPBELL sent this message to the world after her Easter Holiday in Malindi.

The Kenyan tourism sector is rising slowing but steadily like the proverbial phoenix after a spate of terror attacks that reduced it to ashes.





Several high profile personalities have visited Kenyan especially Mombasa allaying fears of insecurity.





British Supermodel Naomi Campbell spent her Easter holidays in the admired tourist town of Malindi and she enjoyed her stay.





She was staying at the private Lion In The Sun beach resort owned by Italian billionaire, Flavio Briatore, who happens to be her ex-boyfriend.





Speaking to foreign journalists at the resort, the beauty was full of praise for Kenya.





She said: “Many people discouraged me from coming to Kenya, saying the country was not yet safe to visit. But I insisted that I would come and here I am. I feel quite safe. I didn’t feel anything different from the way I have felt during my previous visits. There is tranquility here. People should not shy away from visiting Kenya.”





“Life in Kenya is natural and beautiful,” she added.





She has been in the country before as she holidayed with Flavio Briatore in January 2014.





Miss Campbell also spent time with kids and shared a photo with kids on IG and captioned it “beautiful souls.”