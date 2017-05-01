Surrender ama mkule bullet! PHOTOs of S3XY female gangsters in Kayole HESSY has warned.

Tuesday, 23 May 2017 - Eastlands lethal cop, Hessy, has warned female gangsters who are members of the dreaded Gaza Gang to surrender or be killed like dogs.





Hessy claims that these ladies used to engage in criminal activities with Clea, who was killed during a botched robbery mission.





Hessy shared photos of the ladies and told them to surrender.





These ladies are in their early twenties and are said to be armed.





They help their boyfriends who are also members of the Gaza gang during robbery missions.





