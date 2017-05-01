Stylish UHURU shares a light moment with TRUMP as RAILA continues with ugali politics (PHOTOs)

Saturday May 27, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta met with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Friday evening during a G7 summit in Sicily, Italy.





Uhuru who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta met Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.





The four were seen exchanging greetings and a warm handshake with Trump smiling when he shook hands with the son of Jomo.





The meeting between the two leaders put Uhuru in the history books as the first ever sitting Kenyan President to meet two sitting Presidents of the US.





Uhuru met Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor, when he visited Kenya in July 2015.





