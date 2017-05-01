STRESS REMOVER: This is the funniest thing you will see today (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 19:34

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - This is as ingenious as it is funny. This prank shows a lady leaving her handbag unattended in public fully aware that some thief would be tempted to pick it up.

However, this happens to be a trap because the lady has some remote controlled device in the bag that leaves the would be thief with an egg on his/her face literally.

Watch the video below.

 The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno