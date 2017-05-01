STRESS REMOVER! If you want a good laugh, then this hilarious video will leave in stitches.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Friday, May 19, 2017 - If these two boys reciting a poem about hygiene animatedly don't get you laughing yourself silly, then perhaps you need to see a doctor.

These boys from Uganda posses a raw acting talent that if polished can see them become great entertainers in future.


This is a timely message for Kenyans now that there is a reported outbreak of cholera.

Grab some popcorns and your beverage of choice and enjoy.

