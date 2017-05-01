Store Keepers Jobs and Vacancies

Store Keepers Jobs and VacanciesJobs and Careers 04:30
A construction establishment company based in Abu Dhabi is looking forward to hire store keepers who have worked in EPC or construction / contractors company.
Gender: Males Only
Academic Qualification:
Diploma / certificate in store keeping
Experience
1-2 years’ experience and above
Salary: depends with experience + overtime + accommodation + medical cover
How to apply:
Send your CV (in Ms Word format) passport photo size send to cv.silvergatecareers@gmail.comCall 0737830876 /or visit our website at www.silvergatecareers.com