Stop behaving like fools, support RAILA or perish – A MAASAI MP tells the KAMBA community.Politics 15:23
Tuesday ,May 2,2017 - A prominent Maasai community leader has told Ukambani leaders to stop being selfish by saying that they will not support NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in the August 8th General Election.
On Friday, Kamba community leaders led by Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, and Kitui Senator, David Musila, addressed a press conference in Nairobi and said the NASA line up announced on Thursday was a raw deal to
the Kamba community.
According to the line up,
Raila will fly the coalition’ s flag while Wiper
leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, will be his running mate.
But in a rejoinder, Narok MP, Moitalel Ole Kenta, said leaders from Ukambani opposed to ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s leadership in NASA are pushing their personal agenda.
“The unity the five NASA
principals have shown is an indication of the trust they
have for one another,” he said at Mitimbili Primary School in Narok
where he officiated the opening of new classrooms.
“Those saying their
communities have been shortchanged in the arrangement are
pushing their own agenda,” Ole Kenta added.