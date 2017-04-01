Stop behaving like fools, support RAILA or perish – A MAASAI MP tells the KAMBA community.

Tuesday ,May 2,2017 - A prominent Maasai community leader has told Ukambani leaders to stop being selfish by saying that they will not support NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in the August 8 th General Election.





On Friday , Kamba community leaders led by Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, and Kitui Senator, David Musila, addressed a press conference in Nairobi and said the NASA line up announced on Thursday was a raw deal to the Kamba community.





According to the line up, Raila will fly the coalition’ s flag while Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, will be his running mate.





But in a rejoinder, Narok MP, Moitalel Ole Kenta, said leaders from Ukambani opposed to ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s leadership in NASA are pushing their personal agenda.





“The unity the five NASA principals have shown is an indication of the trust they have for one another,” he said at Mitimbili Primary School in Narok where he officiated the opening of new classrooms.





“Those saying their communities have been shortchanged in the arrangement are pushing their own agenda,” Ole Kenta added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST