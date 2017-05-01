STEVE MBOGO shows his fancy mansion as he hosts JOHO for a meal (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 10:01
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 - City businessman, Steve Mbogo, hosted Ali Hassan Joho and other friends in his fancy mansion for a meal (Iftar - a meal taken by Muslims after sunset during Ramadhan) in his fancy mansion located in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.
His brother in law, Jamal Gaddafi, who hosts a show on KTN, was also present.
See photos from Mbogo’s fancy mansion in the next page