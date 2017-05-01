State House in panic as RUTO takes charge of RAILA ODINGA’s campaigns in Rift Valley - Game Over!

Thursday May 25, 2017 - Outspoken Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has taken charge of National Super Alliance (NASA) campaigns in the expansive vote rich Rift Valley region.





Ruto, who is also the chairman of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), will host NASA leaders during his tour of Baringo and West Pokot Counties beginning today.





Speaking yesterday, the fiery Bomet Governor said the rallies today in Baringo will be part of the...



