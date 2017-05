Saturday, 20 May 2017 - Her name is Nicole Batate, a struggling Nairobi socialite. - Her name is Nicole Batate, a struggling Nairobi socialite.





She is popular on Instagram where she parades it all for anyone interested to see her flesh.





The curvy socialite shared photos flaunting her bare derriere.





Perhaps this is one way of looking for a sponsor.





See the photos that she shared in the next page.