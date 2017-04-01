Sour Grapes? BAHATI speaks out over Groove Awards snub for second year running.

Gospel singer Bahati has finally reacted to being blanked by Groove awards for a second year running.





Bahati and his nemesis, Willy Paul, were snubbed but it seems he is not losing sleep.





During an interview at a local radio station, Bahati’ who has won the Groove awards a couple of times before, claimed that he is way beyond the awards.





He enumerated the awards he had won such as Song of The Year, Video of The Year, Collabo of The Year and Male Artiste of The Year awards, saying that now he is aiming for international recognition such as BET and MTV awards.





“Nahitaji something bigger sikuwa last year na siku expect kurudi, kitu kubwa ambayo tunafaa kusubiri ni Bahati aletee BET ama MTV,” he said.



