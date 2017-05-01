Slip of tongue? UHURU/ RUTO’s MP reveals another assassination plot and he is directly involved

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 21:58

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - A Jubilee Parliamentary aspirant for Embakasi East was charged in court on Monday for threatening to assassinate his rival in cold blood.

Stephen Maina Waruinge, who is running as an independent candidate although he supports the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, allegedly threatened to kill Jubilee Party candidate, Francis Mureithi Wambugu, (in photo) at a club in Mihango in Embakasi East on April 19th.

According to..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno