SIZE 8 tells it all on her alleged flopped marriage with DJ MO! Here is everything about her LOVE

Monday, 15 May 2017 - Gospel singer, Size 8, has cleared the air on allegations that her marriage with DJ MO had hit a snag.





There were rumours that Size 8 moved out of her matrimonial home after finding out that Dj Mo was cheating on her.





However, she has rubbished these rumours and insisted that her marriage is still okay.





“We still live in the same house, we still love each other.





I am used to gossip being created around my life.





When I got saved four years ago, I trended for a whole week on social media, with some quotas claiming, then, that my salvation was not genuine.





I proved them wrong over time. She said.





Here is a full statement by ..



