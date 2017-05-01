Shut up, UHURU has delivered on his promises, he deserves another term - MARTHA KARUA tells RAILA

Shut up, UHURU has delivered on his promises, he deserves another term - MARTHA KARUA tells RAILANews 06:35
Monday May 15, 2017 - NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has intensified efforts to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 8th General Election.
Speaking on her two-day tour of Embu County, Karua, who is gunning for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat against Jubilee’s Anne Waiguru, said the Jubilee Government has delivered most of its pre-election pledges and therefore Uhuru Kenyatta deserves another term.
Karua told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to shut up and..
