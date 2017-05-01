Shut up big fool! BETT tells RAILA ODINGA over his purported changes in the first 90 days

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - Former State House comptroller, Franklin Bett, has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to shut up and stop lying to Kenyans that National Super Alliance (NASA) will hold a referendum once the coalition wins the August 8 th General Election.





Last week, Raila Odinga said the NASA Government will change the system of government from the Presidential system to a Parliamentary system once it wins the August polls.





Raila claimed that the..



