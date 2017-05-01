Shut up big fool! BETT tells RAILA ODINGA over his purported changes in the first 90 days

..Presidential system has been opaque, inefficient, less accountable to the electorate and ineffective.





However in a quick response, Bett said this move is an ill advised idea as the country is currently bleeding from the high cost of living and cannot afford a referendum more so in the first 100 days.





“I will tell Raila to shut up, there is no need.”





“We have got more problems today than creating other problems.”





“There is nothing worse than your people suffering because they cannot afford food because it is expensive, it is painful,” Bett wrote in one local daily on Monday .





The Kenyan DAILY POST





Page 1 2