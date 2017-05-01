SHOTS FIRED! Rapper PREZZO threatens to shoot KING KAKA over this subtle diss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:40

Friday, May 5, 2017 - It looks like beef is brewing between Kenyan rappers King Kaka and Prezzo.

The ‘ligi soo’ hit-maker started it all after he took a thinly veiled attack at the flamboyant rapper on IG.

King Kaka posted a photo captioned,

“Na Handshake na Prezzo/Sio Yule uimba, Yule Prezzo anaRun Statoe/…, It’s Time to separate the Boys from The King.”

Prezzo did not take it lying down and sent a chilling warning to King Kaka by posting a video of a lady practicing range shooting  with the caption,

Kaka sunguch best watch his mouth my cousin sista finna take care of u.”

Check out the Photo and Video below.

The LINK>>>>
A post shared by 👑جاكسون مكيني👑 (@prezzo254) on
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno