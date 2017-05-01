SHOTS FIRED! Rapper PREZZO threatens to shoot KING KAKA over this subtle diss.

Friday, May 5, 2017 - It looks like beef is brewing between Kenyan rappers King Kaka and Prezzo.





The ‘ligi soo’ hit-maker started it all after he took a thinly veiled attack at the flamboyant rapper on IG.





King Kaka posted a photo captioned,





“Na Handshake na Prezzo/Sio Yule uimba, Yule Prezzo anaRun Statoe/…, It’s Time to separate the Boys from The King.”





Prezzo did not take it lying down and sent a chilling warning to King Kaka by posting a video of a lady practicing range shooting with the caption,





“ Kaka sunguch best watch his mouth my cousin sista finna take care of u.”





Check out the Photo and Video below.





