SHOCKING VIDEO: See what angry mob did to this woman and man on the streets of Nakuru.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:30
Monday, May 15, 2017 - This man and women accused of using ‘juju’ to steal were given a dog’s beating by an angry mob in Nakuru town.
Witnesses claim that the two have been using 'juju" to steal from unsuspecting travellers.
Their pleas fell on deaf ears as the irate mob took the law into their own hands before police arrived and whisked them away for questioning.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.