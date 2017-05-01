SHOCKING! This is how man in Embu lured his LOVER and slashed her to death with a Panga.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - A manhunt has been launched for a jilted man who slashed his lover to death at Kanjatiri Village, Embu County, on Sunday .





Justin Kyalo, 34, is said to have lured his girlfriend, Lawrencia Njeri, with the promise of school fees for her child she had from a previous relationship.





According to Embu east OCPD, Mathew Muchemi, the suspect phoned Ms Njeri requesting to meet her at Kanjatiri market so that he could give her the money.





She agreed to meet him and was accompanied by her friend, Justas Karimi Njue.





When she arrived at the market at 6:30 pm , the suspect pulled her aside to talk.





However, a few minutes into the..



