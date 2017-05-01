SHOCKING! Man electrocuted to death while trying to climb an electric fence (VIDEO)

Monday, May 15, 2017 - This guy, who is thought to be a thief, met his proverbial 40th day as he was electrocuted while trying to climb over an electric barb wire fence.

The poor man died on the spot and was left hanging on the wall like a stature.

Whether he thought those electric wire signs are meant to scare away intruders or he thought it is meant for decoration, one thing is clear, the hunter became the hunted.

