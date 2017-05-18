SHOCKING! Gang of Nigerians who have been drugging and R@P!NG LADIES in South B busted.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:54
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - This is how a gang of Nigerians who have been luring and r@p!ng unsuspecting women in South B were busted over the weekend.
They have been using a simple trick. One hits on a lady and convinces her to visit him at his place.
When the unsuspecting lady gets to the house, she finds 15 of these barbaric beasts who drug her and r@p3 her for days.
This has been going on for awhile until they messed up with the daughter of a top CID officer.
Read the thread in the next page how they were busted.