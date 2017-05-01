SHOCK to SONKO as PETER KENNETH announces he will vie as an independent candidate in Nairobi

Friday May 19, 2017 - Jubilee Party loser, Peter Kenneth, has announced that he will vie as an independent candidate in Nairobi, a week after he was trounced in Jubilee Party primaries by Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko.





According to impeccable sources, Kenneth who was thrashed by Sonko in the Nairobi gubernatorial nominations is expected to formally announce his bid on Friday afternoon.





Kenneth‘s announcement is expected to change the matrix of Nairobi since he will endear himself to..



