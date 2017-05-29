Shock on UHURU as youths in Mombasa abandon his AMORPHOUS project-He duped us!

Monday May 29, 2017 -Youths in Mombasa have abandoned the ambitious fish project initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta in collaboration with the County Government.





The disillusioned young people abandoned the sh100 million project claiming the venture did not yield income instantly as they had anticipated.





The project was mooted two years ago and had been designed to give local youths a lifeline by providing them with containers in which to rear fish.





Government authorities have castigated the youth for abandoning the project, saying their move was ill advised.





They said the young people were impatient because they wanted an investment with immediate returns and were not ready to take up their roles in fish breeding.





Mombasa County Government, led by Governor Ali Hassan Joho, had donated container fish ponds to the youths to actualize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ambitious project.



