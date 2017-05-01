SHOCK on UHURU as RAILA pulls another first on him – IEBC has no choice but to disappoint UHURU

Monday May 22, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has made fresh demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the transmission of Presidential results even after threatening to boycott the August polls should the court overturn the ruling that makes Presidential results at the polling station final.





In a letter addressed to the IEBC, NASA, through the National Campaign Committee (NACACO) Chairman, Musalia Mudavadi, demanded radical measures on the transmission of Presidential votes to ensure there is no rigging in the August polls.





In the letter, Mudavadi is..



